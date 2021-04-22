Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) will report earnings per share of $4.26 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Affiliated Managers Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.32. Affiliated Managers Group posted earnings per share of $3.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group will report full-year earnings of $16.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.13 to $16.58. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.66 to $18.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Affiliated Managers Group.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.51. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The company had revenue of $555.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis.

AMG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $108.50 to $172.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE:AMG opened at $158.07 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.43, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.16. Affiliated Managers Group has a one year low of $56.80 and a one year high of $159.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 17th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.28%.

In related news, CEO Jay C. Horgen purchased 4,000 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $136.23 per share, for a total transaction of $544,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,530,821.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Reuben Jeffery III purchased 2,500 shares of Affiliated Managers Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $145.53 per share, for a total transaction of $363,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,546,775. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Affiliated Managers Group during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 368 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

