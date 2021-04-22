Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,300 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Affimed were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Affimed by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 41,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 23,655 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Affimed by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 305,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 8,599 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Affimed by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 50,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,187,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD opened at $10.05 on Thursday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $10.79. The stock has a market cap of $987.29 million, a P/E ratio of -17.03 and a beta of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.95.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. Analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

