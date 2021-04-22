Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) Insider Sells $970,718.32 in Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 17,611 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $970,718.32.

Shares of AGIO stock opened at $55.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.18 and a beta of 1.80. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $58.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.23 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $39.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.86 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 57.63% and a negative net margin of 170.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.60) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGIO. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 180,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 42,588 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,691,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,970,000 after purchasing an additional 15,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 533.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 92,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 77,466 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

