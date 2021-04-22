Aimia (TSE:AIM) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.26

Aimia Inc. (TSE:AIM)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.26 and traded as high as C$5.10. Aimia shares last traded at C$5.06, with a volume of 202,365 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AIM. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Aimia from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Aimia from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$4.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 40.11 and a current ratio of 40.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$457.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.35.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

