Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €90.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Independent Research set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €111.00 ($130.59) price target on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €108.54 ($127.69).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €97.73 ($114.98) on Wednesday. Airbus has a 12 month low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 12 month high of €99.97 ($117.61). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €99.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of €88.41.

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

