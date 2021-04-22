Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.40. The company had a trading volume of 250,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,340. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.69, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $23.66 and a 12-month high of $41.64.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be given a $1.3197 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.55%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AKZOY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akzo Nobel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

