Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Akzo Nobel had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 10.83%.

OTCMKTS:AKZOY traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.40. 250,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,340. Akzo Nobel has a one year low of $23.66 and a one year high of $41.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.75. The company has a market cap of $24.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Akzo Nobel alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.3197 per share. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 26th. Akzo Nobel’s payout ratio is currently 21.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AKZOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Akzo Nobel in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. operates as a paints and coatings company worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood and other building materials.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.