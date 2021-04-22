Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.88

Shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.88 and last traded at $20.57, with a volume of 10709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.39.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Zacks Investment Research raised Albertsons Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Albertsons Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albertsons Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.71.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. 40.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Albertsons Companies Company Profile (NYSE:ACI)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. Its food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 2,252 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Jewel-Osco, Shaw's, Acme, Tom Thumb, Randalls, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Pavilions, Star Market, Carrs, and Haggen; and 1,726 pharmacies, 1,290 in-store branded coffee shops, and 402 adjacent fuel centers.

