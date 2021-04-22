Alexander C. Karp Sells 638,629 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total value of $14,286,130.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,068,787 shares in the company, valued at $158,128,765.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Alexander C. Karp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 30th, Alexander C. Karp sold 237,779 shares of Palantir Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.68, for a total value of $5,155,048.72.

NYSE:PLTR opened at $22.63 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.96.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $126,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $79,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $447,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

