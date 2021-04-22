Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alexander’s, Inc. is a real estate investment trust engaged in leasing, managing, developing and redeveloping properties. Alexander’s activities are conducted through its manager, Vornado Realty Trust. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alexander’s from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Alexander’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

ALX stock opened at $286.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $272.91. The company has a current ratio of 11.90, a quick ratio of 11.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.11. Alexander’s has a 1-year low of $223.02 and a 1-year high of $330.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70 and a beta of 0.62.

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.05. Alexander’s had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 19.07%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexander’s will post 14.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Alexander’s by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth about $294,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alexander’s during the third quarter worth about $377,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Alexander’s by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.55% of the company’s stock.

Alexander’s Company Profile

Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has seven properties in the greater New York City metropolitan area.

