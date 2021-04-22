Alibaba Group Holding Limited Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $7.69 Per Share (NYSE:BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alibaba Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 19th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $7.69 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.05. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Alibaba Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.63 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.63 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.04 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $21.24 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on BABA. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $338.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, CLSA lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $351.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.73.

Shares of BABA opened at $229.44 on Wednesday. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $189.53 and a 1-year high of $319.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $232.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $258.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $18.19 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,935,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $568,815,000 after acquiring an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at $178,000. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

