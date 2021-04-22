Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Now Covered by William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ALHC has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. Alignment Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $26.17.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $855,687.69. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at $19,063,206.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,758,930.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 in the last quarter.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc operates as a health insurance company in the United States. Its technology platform, Alignment's Virtual Application is designed specifically for senior care and provides end-to-end coordination of the healthcare ecosystem. The company's product portfolio consists of Medicare Advantage plans and Preferred Provider Organization.

