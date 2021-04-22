Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Alithya Group Inc. provides digital strategies and technologies primarily in North America. The company’s integrated offering is based on strategy services, Microsoft and Oracle technologies and custom solutions. The company serves primarily in the financial, manufacturing, retail and distribution, telecommunications, transportation, professional services, health and government sectors. It operates principally in Canada, the United States and Europe. Alithya Group Inc., formerly known as Edgewater Technology Inc., is based in Montreal, Canada. “

Get Alithya Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a hold rating and a $3.75 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.04.

Shares of ALYA stock opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Alithya Group has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $5.47.

Alithya Group (NASDAQ:ALYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Alithya Group had a negative net margin of 16.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $54.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.63 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Alithya Group will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Alithya Group stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 82,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Alithya Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 30.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

See Also: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alithya Group (ALYA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alithya Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alithya Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.