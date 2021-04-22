AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $879.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $783.80 million. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 7.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AB opened at $40.69 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51. AllianceBernstein has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average of $35.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.54%. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.97%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AllianceBernstein currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.67.

In other AllianceBernstein news, insider Laurence E. Cranch sold 9,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total transaction of $345,197.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

