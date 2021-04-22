Allied Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,740 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Allied Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JNB Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. JNB Advisors LLC now owns 5,093 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Resource Management LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Resource Management LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 918 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX remained flat at $$116.74 during trading on Thursday. 155,947 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,345,255. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 151.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $118.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.06 and a 200 day moving average of $101.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.92.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total transaction of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.