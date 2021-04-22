Allied Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 23,930 Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT)

Allied Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 23,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Triterras during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $170,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Triterras during the fourth quarter worth $232,000.

Get Triterras alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRIT shares. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Triterras from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, January 31st. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Triterras from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd.

TRIT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.51. 7,807 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,874,515. Triterras, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.86 and a 52-week high of $15.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.40.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Triterras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triterras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.