Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) PT Raised to $2,600.00 at Mizuho

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) had its target price lifted by Mizuho from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating and issued a $2,390.00 price objective (up from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays restated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2,342.42.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,293.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,134.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,877.94. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,232.20 and a 52 week high of $2,318.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.31, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $15.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,152.94, for a total transaction of $64,588.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,740.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total transaction of $6,697,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,443,194 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,550,863,000 after acquiring an additional 46,822 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,753,822 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,583,766,000 after purchasing an additional 66,564 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,888,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,059,434,000 after purchasing an additional 73,880 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,789,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,886,654,000 after purchasing an additional 106,316 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,509,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,396,316,000 after purchasing an additional 152,485 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.