Alstom (EPA:ALO) Given a €51.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ALO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of Alstom and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Alstom and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Societe Generale set a €55.00 ($64.71) price objective on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €50.22 ($59.08).

EPA:ALO opened at €45.41 ($53.42) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €43.43. Alstom has a 52 week low of €25.65 ($30.18) and a 52 week high of €37.37 ($43.96).

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives, and electric buses; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

