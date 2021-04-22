Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 127,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 9,806 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,217,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,907,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 140.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

ODFL traded up $6.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $252.89. The company had a trading volume of 8,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,191. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.99 and a 52 week high of $253.38. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ODFL. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

