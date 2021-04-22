Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,276 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 151.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Capital One Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 9,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IVE traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $144.98. 11,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,937. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $145.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.56 and its 200-day moving average is $129.44.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.