Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 595 shares during the quarter. Shopify comprises 1.6% of Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,799,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 187 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SHOP. KeyCorp upped their price target on Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,475.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,325.36.

NYSE SHOP traded down $9.69 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,132.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,334,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.75 billion, a PE ratio of 727.43, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,149.41 and a 200 day moving average of $1,136.73. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $595.03 and a one year high of $1,499.75.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

