Alta Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,375 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 75.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Okta alerts:

Shares of Okta stock traded up $9.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $284.08. 13,479 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,730,725. The company has a market cap of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -142.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $232.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.74. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.58 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $234.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.99 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 31.38% and a negative return on equity of 31.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Okta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $305.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Okta from $313.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.05.

In other Okta news, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 6,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total value of $1,436,011.56. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 8,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.81, for a total transaction of $1,966,393.14. Insiders have sold a total of 46,601 shares of company stock valued at $10,632,694 in the last quarter. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.