AltaGas Ltd. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0833 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of ALA stock opened at C$21.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.13. The stock has a market cap of C$6.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.42. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.21 and a 12 month high of C$21.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.44 by C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.30 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AltaGas will post 1.7200001 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALA. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. CSFB raised their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AltaGas to C$25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, AltaGas currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.42.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

