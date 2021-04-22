AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $153.03 Million

Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) will report $153.03 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $137.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $178.50 million. AMC Entertainment reported sales of $941.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 83.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Entertainment will report full year sales of $2.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.68 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AMC Entertainment.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($3.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $162.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. B. Riley upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.78. 23,293,257 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,802,813. AMC Entertainment has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $20.36. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48.

In other news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin M. Connor sold 36,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.56, for a total transaction of $490,587.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,659.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 37,172,784 shares of company stock valued at $590,024,146. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 69.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,211,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,168,000 after buying an additional 2,536,803 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,887,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 2,878.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 601,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 581,293 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,770,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after buying an additional 503,851 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 285.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 341,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 12, 2021, it operated approximately 1000 theatres and 10,700 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

