American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.74

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.74 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

American Electric Power has decreased its dividend payment by 12.1% over the last three years.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

AEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Edward Jones started coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,257,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,195. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark C. Mccullough sold 9,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total value of $701,697.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $863,457.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

