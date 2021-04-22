American Electric Power Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.30 Per Share, Seaport Global Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Electric Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on AEP. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Guggenheim raised shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

American Electric Power stock opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,278,837.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,568,813.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606 in the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEP. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in American Electric Power by 30.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 277.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after acquiring an additional 13,660 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Electric Power by 13.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 5.7% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.