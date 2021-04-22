American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) PT Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $99.00 to $104.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 16.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on AEP. Guggenheim upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $89.35 on Tuesday. American Electric Power has a twelve month low of $74.80 and a twelve month high of $94.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. The company has a market capitalization of $44.38 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 10.19%. American Electric Power’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Electric Power will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $178,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,264 shares in the company, valued at $11,568,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 66,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $5,068,663.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 187,288 shares in the company, valued at $14,278,837.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock worth $9,204,606. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 1.7% in the first quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 12.8% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 3.5% in the first quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Electric Power by 2.1% in the first quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $718,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.01% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

