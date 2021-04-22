American Water Works Company, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, US Capital Advisors Forecasts (NYSE:AWK)

American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) – US Capital Advisors lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of American Water Works in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.77. US Capital Advisors currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for American Water Works’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.68 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The company had revenue of $923.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.50 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on American Water Works in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.44.

Shares of NYSE AWK opened at $161.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.01 and its 200 day moving average is $153.08. The stock has a market cap of $29.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. American Water Works has a 1-year low of $112.50 and a 1-year high of $172.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 289,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,978,000 after acquiring an additional 26,910 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd now owns 23,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $269,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

