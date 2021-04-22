Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,408 Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 16,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,761,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,751,000 after buying an additional 318,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,924,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,787,000 after buying an additional 2,591,758 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 153.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,703,000 after buying an additional 2,113,955 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of Sonos by 4,129.4% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,567,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,052,000 after buying an additional 2,506,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sonos by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,852,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,336,000 after purchasing an additional 65,916 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SONO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Sonos from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sonos presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $41.78 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.21 and a 200 day moving average of $27.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Sonos, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $44.72.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sonos news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $15,352,558.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Julius Genachowski sold 15,000 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $535,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,416,134.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 545,034 shares of company stock worth $20,182,678. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

