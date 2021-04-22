Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Buys 49,737 Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) by 325.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,737 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inovio Pharmaceuticals were worth $576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,095,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 19,369 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $118,000. 35.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INO opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.78. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $33.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 9.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.08. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8,518.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1907.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Jacqueline Elizabeth Shea sold 4,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.97, for a total value of $42,248.70. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 72,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,593.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jong Joseph Kim sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.24, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,078,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,355,177.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 276,723 shares of company stock worth $3,646,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

INO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon optimized plasmids that have ability to help break the immune system's tolerance of cancerous or infected cells and facilitate cross-strain protection against unmatched and matched pathogen variants.

