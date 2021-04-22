Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nVent Electric during the fourth quarter worth $6,024,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 13.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 62,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 273.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688,904 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of nVent Electric by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 459,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,701,000 after acquiring an additional 30,682 shares during the period. 85.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on nVent Electric from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on nVent Electric from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on nVent Electric from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on nVent Electric from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Shares of NVT stock opened at $29.69 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.91. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.38 and a beta of 1.53. nVent Electric plc has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. nVent Electric’s payout ratio is 39.33%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

