Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $105,000 Stock Position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 97.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 50,225 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 88.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TNDM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.86.

In other news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. Also, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,986.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $94.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.02. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.13 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 10.98% and a negative net margin of 11.10%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also: What is the Federal Reserve?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.