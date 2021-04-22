Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Has $454,000 Stock Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Semtech were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMTC. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Semtech by 187.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Semtech by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Semtech in the 4th quarter valued at $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Semtech stock opened at $68.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $39.25 and a 1 year high of $83.94. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 97.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.18.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Semtech Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SMTC shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.93.

In other news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $230,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,061,383.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,500 shares of company stock worth $1,708,236. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

