Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. Sells 321 Shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FFIN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,223,131 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,253 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,499,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,423,318 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,663,000 after acquiring an additional 238,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,552,657 shares of the bank’s stock worth $562,617,000 after acquiring an additional 222,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 171.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,422,000 after acquiring an additional 129,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Financial Bankshares from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ FFIN opened at $46.69 on Thursday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.51 and its 200 day moving average is $38.98. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.96.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.04. First Financial Bankshares had a net margin of 38.10% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $129.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.98%.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

