Analysts Anticipate 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect 1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for 1st Constitution Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.60 and the lowest is $0.49. 1st Constitution Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 1st Constitution Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $2.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $2.20. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for 1st Constitution Bancorp.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $20.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.20 million. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 19.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 1st Constitution Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCCY. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.91. The company had a trading volume of 22,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,739. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $193.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52 and a beta of 0.71. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $22.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. 1st Constitution Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.43%.

1st Constitution Bancorp Company Profile

1st Constitution Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for 1st Constitution Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the central, coastal, and northeastern areas of New Jersey. The company offers deposit products, including interest bearing demand deposits, such as interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, and NOW accounts; and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and time deposits.

