Analysts Anticipate Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Will Post Earnings of $4.55 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) will post earnings per share of $4.59 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Everest Re Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $3.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.68. Everest Re Group reported earnings of $4.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Everest Re Group will report full-year earnings of $23.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $20.85 to $25.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $30.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.40 to $31.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Everest Re Group.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.03) by ($0.09). Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on RE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Everest Re Group from $275.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Everest Re Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 72.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Everest Re Group in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Everest Re Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RE stock traded down $2.66 during trading on Thursday, hitting $264.98. 476 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,159. Everest Re Group has a 52 week low of $157.32 and a 52 week high of $267.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $251.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $232.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.05%.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everest Re Group (RE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.