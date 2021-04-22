Analysts Anticipate iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to Announce -$0.48 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) to announce ($0.48) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.55) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.26) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($1.98). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($2.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.07) to ($2.35). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iTeos Therapeutics.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43).

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ITOS shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $37.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.40.

In related news, major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total transaction of $188,236.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 544.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. 71.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOS traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.74. The stock had a trading volume of 10,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,875. iTeos Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $47.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $31.07.

About iTeos Therapeutics

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

