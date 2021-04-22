Analysts Anticipate PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $268.11 Million

Analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) will post $268.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PRA Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $273.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $261.25 million. PRA Group posted sales of $251.78 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PRA Group will report full-year sales of $1.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PRA Group.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $273.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.79 million. PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.85%.

In related news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRAA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 69,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 6.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 48,648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 29.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,222,000 after purchasing an additional 58,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PRA Group by 93.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 34,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 16,568 shares in the last quarter.

PRAA stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.10. 191,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,292. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.87. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.51. PRA Group has a 1 year low of $23.73 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

