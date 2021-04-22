Analysts Anticipate Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $253.98 Million

Analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will post sales of $253.98 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $245.86 million to $262.10 million. Standard Motor Products reported sales of $254.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Standard Motor Products.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $154,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Standard Motor Products by 572.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,161 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Standard Motor Products during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. 77.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP traded down $0.62 on Friday, reaching $42.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,977. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.41. The company has a market capitalization of $960.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a fifty-two week low of $33.94 and a fifty-two week high of $55.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

