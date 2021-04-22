Analysts Anticipate Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) to post earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Vaxart posted earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.48). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.40) to $0.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.05). Vaxart had a negative return on equity of 84.90% and a negative net margin of 281.50%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 million.

VXRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

NASDAQ:VXRT traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.76. 7,315,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,347,224. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average is $6.83. Vaxart has a 12-month low of $2.23 and a 12-month high of $24.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.34 million, a P/E ratio of -9.76 and a beta of -0.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Vaxart by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vaxart by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vaxart by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 604,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,984 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Vaxart by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 22,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Vaxart in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxart

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

