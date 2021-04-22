Analysts Anticipate Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Will Post Earnings of $0.63 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.70 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VNO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $675,196,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,673.8% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 785,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,341,000 after acquiring an additional 741,489 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 417.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 854,099 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,892,000 after purchasing an additional 689,100 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 1,222.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 675,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 623,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The stock had a trading volume of 65,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,628. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 5.28 and a quick ratio of 5.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.54. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $29.79 and a twelve month high of $49.50.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

