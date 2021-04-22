Analysts Anticipate Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $69.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) will report $69.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.18 million and the lowest is $68.60 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust reported sales of $76.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $289.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $284.49 million to $292.76 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $312.00 million, with estimates ranging from $300.82 million to $326.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.47). Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 123.40% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on WRE shares. TheStreet downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 139,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 19,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRE traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.98. 7,885 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 441,008. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $16.95 and a 1-year high of $25.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 22nd were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 19th. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.29%.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

