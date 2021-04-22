Analysts Expect Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.21 Billion

Brokerages forecast that Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) will announce $1.21 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greif’s earnings. Greif reported sales of $1.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greif will report full year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $5.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Greif.

Greif (NYSE:GEF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. Greif had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion.

GEF has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Greif from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Greif from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Greif from $53.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.75.

In other Greif news, SVP Timothy Bergwall sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $85,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,502,864.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gary R. Martz purchased 7,000 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.18 per share, with a total value of $414,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,157,986.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Greif in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Advisor OS LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Greif in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GEF traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $58.89. The stock had a trading volume of 1,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30. Greif has a 12-month low of $26.50 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.66%.

Greif Company Profile

Greif, Inc produces and sells industrial packaging products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services; Paper Packaging & Services; Flexible Products & Services; and Land Management. The Rigid Industrial Packaging & Services segment offers rigid industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services.

