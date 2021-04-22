Analysts Expect Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) Will Post Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) will post earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Insmed’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.58) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.76). Insmed reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Insmed will report full-year earnings of ($3.72) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.80) to ($2.86). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($2.77) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.71) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Insmed.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.33). Insmed had a negative return on equity of 79.58% and a negative net margin of 145.14%. The company had revenue of $41.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INSM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insmed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Insmed from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Insmed from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Insmed from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.13.

INSM stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. The company had a trading volume of 35,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 933,382. Insmed has a 1 year low of $19.62 and a 1 year high of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 7.95, a quick ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.67 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.95.

In other news, insider John Soriano sold 45,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.38, for a total transaction of $1,833,736.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,926.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Lewis sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $1,809,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,513.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,562 shares of company stock worth $4,720,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Insmed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 156,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Insmed by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Insmed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Insmed in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

