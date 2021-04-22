Analysts Expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) will announce sales of $34.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the highest is $34.90 million. Sierra Bancorp posted sales of $31.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full-year sales of $138.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $136.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $142.43 million, with estimates ranging from $140.90 million to $144.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

BSRR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Shares of BSRR stock traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $27.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,103. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Sierra Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.41 and a twelve month high of $29.42. The company has a market capitalization of $422.57 million, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Sierra Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.05%.

In other news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of Sierra Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $36,984.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Julie G. Castle bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $43,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $136,420. Insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 130,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 15,595 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 183,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 108,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,585,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 73,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 16,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

