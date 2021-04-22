Analysts Expect Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Skechers U.S.A.’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.57 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.34. Skechers U.S.A. reported earnings per share of $0.39 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.77. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Skechers U.S.A..

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.06). Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 5.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion.

SKX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

In other news, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 150,000 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total value of $5,718,000.00. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total value of $55,305.00. Insiders have sold 511,168 shares of company stock worth $19,475,234 over the last three months. 28.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,650.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Journey Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $44.17 on Monday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $45.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.29 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.96 and a beta of 1.26.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

