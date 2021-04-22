Analysts Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $19.85 Million

Equities analysts expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) to post $19.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $29.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.36 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $7.72 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $860.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $753.08 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $11.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 698.01% and a negative return on equity of 314.06%.

SRNE has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $7.79. 330,975 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,326,056. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.15. Sorrento Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.18 and a twelve month high of $19.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.08.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92,530 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

