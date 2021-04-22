Analysts Expect Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.37 Billion

Analysts expect that Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) will announce $3.37 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Square’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.70 billion and the lowest is $2.84 billion. Square posted sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 144.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Square will report full-year sales of $14.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.53 billion to $21.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Square.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SQ. Guggenheim upgraded Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Square from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Square from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.05.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.17, for a total value of $49,234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,905,305.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 16,671 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.18, for a total value of $4,104,066.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,165,190.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,262,260 shares of company stock valued at $300,251,536. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Square by 235.1% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 47,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after buying an additional 33,392 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $264,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $277,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 64.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SQ stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $245.25. 9,920,335 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,835,164. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $235.34 and its 200-day moving average is $219.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $111.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 389.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52 week low of $58.01 and a 52 week high of $283.19.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

