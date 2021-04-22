Analysts Expect US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $6.06 Billion

Analysts predict that US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) will announce $6.06 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for US Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $6.16 billion and the lowest is $5.95 billion. US Foods posted sales of $6.34 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that US Foods will report full year sales of $26.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.02 billion to $27.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $28.70 billion to $30.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover US Foods.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on USFD shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on US Foods from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on US Foods from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.10.

Shares of USFD traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.18. 35,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,076,671. US Foods has a 12-month low of $15.60 and a 12-month high of $41.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.79 and a beta of 1.80.

In other news, insider Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 7,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.80, for a total value of $275,087.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 147,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,271,406.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 518,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,394,964. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 82,101 shares of company stock worth $2,946,108. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of US Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in US Foods by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after buying an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

