Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) to Announce -$0.56 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.85) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Wave Life Sciences reported earnings per share of ($1.38) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 59.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($0.76). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.02) to ($1.71). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.04). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 1,562.01% and a negative return on equity of 401.32%. The business had revenue of $9.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.60 million.

WVE has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Wave Life Sciences stock opened at $6.11 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $19.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

